The Heritage Generals, forfeiting a pair of weight classes and missing three starters, dropped two close decisions in Trenton on Thursday, losing to both Fort Payne (Ala.), 37-36, and host Dade County, 44-40.
Victor Johnson (126 pounds) went 2-0 with a pair of pins. Tate Thomas (106) and Cayman Hughey (132) were both 2-0 with one pin, while Evan Wingrove (138) won both his matches on points.
Going 1-1 with one pin was Skylar Grant (145), Zach Brown (220) and Braeden Oliver (HWT), while Mike Stokes (152) and Micah Ward (170) each went 1-1 with one decision.
Heritage was forced to forfeit at 182 and 195.
In JV matches, Ricardo Rodriguez was 2-0 at 120. Enrique Rodriguez and Andrew Moore were both 1-0 at 113. Garrett Pennington was 1-0 at 145 and Dagon Posten went 1-1 at 113.
Heritage takes second on Saturday
Two days later, the Navy-and-Red loaded up the buses for Loganville for the Warrior Rumble, a 10-team dual tournament hosted by Walnut Grove High School.
Short-handed Heritage, still missing three starters and still having to forfeit a pair of weight classes, still won its pool with impressive victories over state powers Jefferson (45-25) and Wesleyan (46-21) to advance to the semifinals.
Heritage would defeat Class AAAAAAA South Gwinnett in the semis, 47-33, but fell to host Walnut Grove in the finals. 49-27.
Wingrove had a big day at 138, going 4-0 with three pins and one technical fall. Thomas (106) was 4-0 with one pin and Austin Palmer (120) also went 4-0. Moore (113) finished the day with a 2-0 record.
Stokes (152) and Brown (220) both were 3-1 with a pair of pins. Hughey (132) and Dax Akers (160) were both 2-2 with one pin, while Ward (170) was 2-2 with two victories by decision. Enrique Rodriguez (113) and Pennington (145) each went 1-1, while Johnson (126) and Oliver (HWT) were both 1-3. Heritage once again had to forfeit at 182 and 195 pounds.
Heritage will be in action at home on Tuesday as they host Pickens and Dade County in a tri-match.