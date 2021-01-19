The brackets for this weekend's GHSA state preliminary duals have been released and teams from Catoosa and Walker Counties will have very tough paths to navigate if they are to qualify for the state finals on Jan. 30.
Heritage, the No. 4 seed from Area 7, will head to Atlanta to take on Marist to face the War Eagles, the winners of Area 6. The Generals were the 2012 Class AAA state traditional champions, while Marist won a pair of Class AA state traditional titles in 1974 and 1975.
The winner will face either Area 8 runner-up Flowery Branch or Area 5 No. 3 seed Riverdale in the match to determine the Class AAAA state finals qualifier.
In Class AAA, Ringgold, with seven state titles all-time, including three duals championships, finished as the No. 3 seed from Area 6 and will face off with Area 7 runner-up Cherokee Bluff in their first match in Ellijay.
The winner will take on Area 8 No. 4 seed Monroe Area or Area 5 champion Gilmer. The host Bobcats have 17 state wrestling championships all time, including nine duals titles, but haven't won a state crown since 2016.
Staying in Class AAA, LaFayette, the No. 4 seed from Area 6, will be looking to start a run toward a possible fourth state duals title (and state championship No. 6 overall) as they take on 2018 Class AAA duals champion North Hall at North Hall. The Trojans are this year's Area 7 champion.
The winner will battle either Area 5 runner-up North Murray or Area 8 No. 3 seed Oconee County for the state finals ticket.
And in Class A, there is no tougher quadrant than the one at Commerce on Saturday. Area 7 No. 3 seed Gordon Lee will open with Area 6 runner-up Wesleyan, while the other opening match pits Area 5 No. 4 seed Bowdon at the Area 8 champion Tigers.
Wesleyan has one state duals title (2007, Class AA) to its credit. Gordon Lee won a state traditional title in 2013 and had back-to-back state duals wins in 2012 and 2013. Meanwhile, Commerce has 13 all-time state wrestling titles since 1990. Their streak of six consecutive state duals titles was snapped by Trion last year.