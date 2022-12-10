One of the smallest schools in the field took home the biggest trophy from the McCallie Invitational on Saturday as Trion bested 36 other teams to win the prestigious tournament, which drew squads from Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.
The Bulldogs finished with 227 points. Brentwood High of Tennessee (186) was second and Georgia power Columbus (173.5) finished third. Host McCallie tied Signal Mountain for fourth place (166).
Tate Thomas (113 pounds) and Evan Wingrove (182) were the highest finishers for the Heritage Generals, who earned a respectable ninth place with 126 points. Thomas went 4-1 and made the championship semifinals before ultimately taking third place. Wingrove went 1-1 on Friday, but won four straight matches on Saturday, including three by pin, to also take third place.
Drew Dietz (138) finished sixth for Heritage. He won his first three matches by pinfall on Friday to make the championship semifinals, but lost in the semis and lost his first consolation match before giving up a forfeit in Saturday's fifth-place match.
Kaden Taylor (106), Victor Johnson (145) and Dax Akers (195) each went 3-2 on the weekend. Landon Albright (132), Andrew Moore (152) and Skylar Grant (170) all went 2-2. Will Smith (126) and D.J. Smith (220) were both 1-2, while Calvin Tribble wrestled for the Generals at 120.
LaFayette, who finished in 28th place, did not have a medalist. Gabe Warren (152) and Levi Ledford (160) went 3-2 for the Ramblers, while Haygen Baker (145) was 2-2 and Shelby Hall (113), Jacob Brown (182) and Nicholas Cigalina (195) all finished 1-2.
Brayden Cameron (106), James Darraj (120), Cole Pearson (126), Malachi Miller (132), Matthew Salvador (138), Easton Holland (220) and Michael Hamilton (HWT) also competed for LaFayette over the weekend.
LFO finished 30th in the 37-team field. Ryan Birt (120) and Micah Eyman (126) both went 2-2 for the Warriors. Kaiden Caden (138), Keegan Kinsey (145), Tamorris Johnson (152), Ethan Kinsey (170) and Blake Rizzo (195) finished 1-2 for LFO.
Also competing for the Red-and-White were Spenser Sandlin (106), Seth Mayberry (132), Brodi Rizzo (160), Noah Gross (220) and Obed Andres (HWT).
As for Ridgeland, who finished in 35th place, Aiden Barber (126) was 2-2 and Eli Moore (106) was 1-2. Avery McDougale (113), Evan Doyal (132), Malachi Rhodes (138), Zach Gravitt (145), Malachi Hutchinson (152), Van Hart (160) and Brayden Plott (170) also competed for the Panthers.
LFO will wrestle Thursday at home against Gordon Central and Howard. Heritage will be in action next weekend at the Scruffy City Duals in Seymour, Tenn., while LaFayette and Ridgeland will be in the field for the Clash at the Creek at Coahulla Creek High School this coming Friday and Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.