One of the smallest schools in the field took home the biggest trophy from the McCallie Invitational on Saturday as Trion bested 36 other teams to win the prestigious tournament, which drew squads from Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

The Bulldogs finished with 227 points. Brentwood High of Tennessee (186) was second and Georgia power Columbus (173.5) finished third. Host McCallie tied Signal Mountain for fourth place (166).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

