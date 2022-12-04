LaFayette, LFO and Ringgold were among the seven teams that competed in the Rambler Scramble at LaFayette High School on Saturday.
Chattanooga Division II power McCallie took the team title with 211.5 points, while Ringgold (138) held off Dade County (131) for the runner-up spot. The host team was fourth with 105 points. LFO and Coahulla Creek tied at 95, while Gordon Central (69) rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold finished the day with three individual champions.
Price Pennington took the 126-pound title with a 19-3 technical fall over Danny Liddy of Coahulla Creek in the final. Hudson Moss (132) scored a 15-9 win over McCallie's Braden Ryan in his final, while Tristan Busch (144) earned a forfeit victory over Coahulla Creek's Ranger Bickford.
Noland Rohrer (120) and Lathan Spencer (138) both finished second for the Tigers. Jaxon Delgado (150), Patrick Harris (157) and Travis Tally (285) all took third place. Brent Lee Raby (190) was fourth, while Braden Raby (157) and Daniel Lopez (215) both placed sixth.
As for the Ramblers, their lone champion was Levi Ledford at 157. He defeated Harris of Ringgold with a first-period pin. Haygen Baker (144) and Jacob Brown (175) each finished second.
LaFayette got third-place finishes from Eli Hudson (120) and Braxton Beavers (150). Shelby Hall (113) and Ashton Fox (150) placed fourth. Jacob Hamilton (126), Malachi Miller (132), Gabe Warren (150) and Nicholas Cigalina (190) were all sixth, while Matthew Salvador (138) and Easton Holland (215) both placed seventh.
Brodi Rizzo was the lone winner for LFO as he defeated Coahulla Creek's Cain Guffey by pin in the 165-pound final. Gavin Summey (113) and Ethan Kinsey (175) both finished third in their weight classes for the Warriors.
Seth Mayberry (132) was fourth, while Ryan Birt (120), Kaiden Carter (138), Blake Rizzo (190), Stone Harris (215) and Obed Andres (285) all took fifth place. Micah Eyman (126) and Nick Kapherr (150) both finished seventh with Levi Clarkson (190) placing eighth.
All three squads will be in action at home on Tuesday. Ringgold will host Ridgeland and Darlington, LaFayette will entertain Northwest and Heritage, while LFO will play host to East Ridge.
