LaFayette, LFO and Ringgold were among the seven teams that competed in the Rambler Scramble at LaFayette High School on Saturday.

Chattanooga Division II power McCallie took the team title with 211.5 points, while Ringgold (138) held off Dade County (131) for the runner-up spot. The host team was fourth with 105 points. LFO and Coahulla Creek tied at 95, while Gordon Central (69) rounded out the scoring.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

