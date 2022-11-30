The LFO Warriors picked up a big win on the mats Tuesday night with a 40-39 victory at rival Ringgold.
Spenser Sandlin (106 pounds) opened with a forfeit victory for the Warriors, followed by Chandler Craig (113) picking up a forfeit for the Tigers.
Ryan Birt (120) won a major decision for LFO, which began a string of alternating wins. Pierce Pennington (126) won by pin for Ringgold and Seth Mayberry (132) answered with a pin for the Warriors. After Liam Gray (138) earned a forfeit win for the Tigers, Nick Kapherr (144) won by pin for LFO, while Jaxon Delgado (150) won by pin for Ringgold.
The Warriors got back-to-back forfeit victories by Brodi Rizzo (165) and Ethan Kinsey (175) to take a 40-24 lead. The Tigers would win the last three bouts - Brent Lee Raby (190) by decision, Daniel Lopez (215) by pin and Travis Talley (HWT) by pin - but the final 15 points left the home team one point short on the final scoreboard.
LFO also faced off with Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday and dropped a 45-24 decision to the Bruins.
The Warriors' points came on pins by Kapherr (144) and Tamorris Johnson 157, while Rylan Hughes (215) and Obed Andres (HWT) won their matches by forfeit.
Results of the Ringgold-Northwest match had not been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.