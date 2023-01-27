What a difference a year makes.
Just 12 months ago, a rebuilding LFO wrestling team struggled to a 1-15 record in dual matches. However, those struggles now seem a distant memory.
The Red-and-White traveled to Gordon Central High School on Thursday night and took down another set of Warriors, 40-34, to complete their dual season with a 14-7 match record.
Starting at 113 pounds, LFO dropped the first match by decision, but earned four straight victories. Gavin Summey (120), Ryan Birt (126) and Micah Eyman (132) all won by pin before Seth Mayberry (138) was awarded a forfeit.
The two squads split the next six matches. Central got a pin at 144, a major decision at 157 and a minor decision at 175, while Tamorris Johnson scored a pin for LFO at 150, Brodi Rizzo picked up a major decision at 165 and Blake Rizzo was awarded a forfeit at 190 as LFO clinched the match with a 40-16 lead.
Central scored pins at 215, 285 and 106, but it would not be enough points to complete the comeback.
With a handful of starters sitting out for a well-deserved rest following their recent third-place finish at the Class AAA State Duals, the Tigers were still able to pull out a 20-point victory over the Mountaineers in Chatsworth on Thursday night.
Brayden Raby (150) led things off with a technical fall before Jaxon Delgado's pin at 157. There was a double forfeit at 165 and North Murray was awarded a forfeit at 175.
Ringgold scored 18 straight points on forfeit victories for Brent Lee Raby (190), Cameron Talley (215) and Travis Talley (285) before North Murray was awarded a forfeit at 106.
Head-to-head matches resumed at 113 with the Mountaineers picking up a major decision. However, the Tigers countered with pins from Nolan Rohrer (120) and Pierce Pennington (126). The final three matches saw North Murray earn a technical fall at 132 and a major at 144 sandwiched around a pin by Ringgold's Lathan Spencer at 138.
LFO and Ringgold will be among those in the field for the Area 6-AAA traditional tournament next Saturday at Coahulla Creek High School. The top four wrestlers in each individual weight class will qualify for the state sectionals on Feb. 10-11.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
