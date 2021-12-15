LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors put up a fight, but fell on the road at North Murray, 56-27, in a dual match on Tuesday night.

Braxton Austin-Cook (106 pounds), Gavin Summey (113), Nicoli Frazier (120), Wyatt Maye (132) and Nick Kapherr (145) were winners for LFO.

The Warriors are slated to host Gordon Central and Howard in a tri-match on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

