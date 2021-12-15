WRESTLING: LFO falls in Chatsworth By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LFO Warriors put up a fight, but fell on the road at North Murray, 56-27, in a dual match on Tuesday night.Braxton Austin-Cook (106 pounds), Gavin Summey (113), Nicoli Frazier (120), Wyatt Maye (132) and Nick Kapherr (145) were winners for LFO.The Warriors are slated to host Gordon Central and Howard in a tri-match on Thursday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now SOFTBALL: Broome to remain a Tiger at the next level Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2021 Elliot Pierce: Unhappy with water or sewer provider? Catoosa County deputy, wife facing pot charges; deputy terminated BASKETBALL: LFO claims region rivalry sweep of Ringgold Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Marietta Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash Updated 1 hr ago Marietta school board approves employee bonuses 15 hrs ago In Marietta, students shop with a cop ahead of Christmas Updated 15 hrs ago Rape reported at McEachern High School Updated 16 hrs ago In party line vote, county staff directed to consider new stormwater fee Updated 16 hrs ago