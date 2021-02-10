With only one tournament left in his high school wrestling career, LaFayette's Avery Sullivan is certainly making the most of it in Macon.
The Rambler senior will wrestle for a state championship Thursday night after going 4-0 during a very long day at the Macon Coliseum on Wednesday.
Wrestling in the Class AAA 132-pound weight class, Sullivan began his day with a late third-period pin of West Hall's Brian Armstrong before a 5-0 decision against Stephens County's Ben Beady.
Facing Appling County's Anthony Benton in the quarterfinals, Sullivan dominated with 15-0 technical fall that ended midway through the second period. He matched up with North Hall's Eli Domingo in the championship semifinals on Wednesday night and held on for a 5-2 victory.
Sullivan will see a familiar face across the mat in Thursday night's finals as Sonoraville's Eli Knight will be his opponent. Knight, sporting a perfect 28-0 so far this season, received a first-round bye, but won his next three matches by pin.
Two more LaFayette grapplers will be trying to move up on the medal stand tomorrow.
Jacob Hamilton (106) and Karson Ledford (152) are both still alive in the consolation brackets of their respective weight classes with chances to finish as high as third.
The remainder of LaFayette's state qualifiers, Braxton Beavers (120), Levi Ledford (138), Carson Lanier (145), Hunter Deal (160), Caleb Zwiger (170) and David Patterson (285) all suffered two losses on Wednesday and were eliminated short of the podium. Lanier made it to the championship quarterfinals before his first loss, while his second loss was due to an injury default.
All of Ringgold's seven qualifiers, Zane Rohrer (106), Gage Keener (113), Hudson Moss (120), Nolan Rohrer (126), Levi Lowery (182), Kaiser Cross (195) and Brentlee Raby (220) were eliminated short of the medal round, as was the LFO trio of Nick Kapherr (145), Tyler Frady (220) and Taylor Frady (285).
In Class A, Gordon Lee's Montgomery Kephart had a nice run on Wednesday. A first-round bye was followed up with a pin and a 6-2 decision as the junior advanced to the championship semifinals at 170 pounds. Unfortunately, he would fall to Mt. Pisgah Christian standout David Bertrand in that match.
Then in the consolation semifinals, Kephart lost to Wesleyan's Payton McKemie. He was awarded fifth-place points for his team as the tournament is not conducting fifth-place matches this year.
Meanwhile, in the GHSA girls' state tournament, Gordon Lee junior Makayden Martin had a solid day in the all-classification 102-pound division.
After an opening-round bye, Martin scored a 16-0 technical fall, but lost her next bout against Lisa Glymph of Class AAAAAAA Marietta.
But in the consolation brackets, Martin won back-to-back matches by pin before a 6-2 decision over another Class AAAAAAA wrestler in Roswell's Jenna Keiser.
Should Martin win her next match tomorrow night, she would get a rematch with Glymph to see who will wrestle in the third-place match.
Action in the Class AAAA tournament will get going Thursday morning with the finals set for Friday.
Heritage will send six wrestlers, Tate Thomas (106), Cayman Hughey (132), Evan Wingrove (138), Garrett Pennington (145), Skylar Grant (152) and Zach Brown (220) to the mat, while Ridgeland will be represented by Aiden Raymer (152) and Tommy Lamb (285).