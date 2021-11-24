The Ramblers and Panthers traveled south to Trion on Wednesday for the Trion Thanksgiving Duals and each finished the day with a 1-3 mark.
LaFayette (3-6 overall on the year) lost to Bob Jones (Ala.) (68-11), Southeast Whitfield (43-27), and Trion (72-6), but picked up a 54-30 victory against Trion's "B" team.
Scoring victories against the "B" Bulldogs were Eli Hudson (106 pounds), Malachi Miller (120), Lake Prater (126) and Jacob Brown (195), all by forfeit. Spencer Chadwick (145), Jonah Neal (152), Ethan Gilbert (170) and Ben Foley (220) all won by pin.
Hudson (106) and Caleb Zwiger (182) picked up pins against Southeast Whitfield. Brown (195) won a decision, while Chadwick (145) and Neal (152) both won by forfeit.
Gabe Warren (138) and Zwiger (182) scored pins against Bob Jones, and Shelby Hall (113) earned a forfeit against Trion's varsity team.
Ridgeland also suffered tough losses to Bob Jones (69-3) and Trion (63-3), but dropped a close 42-39 decision to Southeast and took down Trion's "B" squad, 48-30.
Hunter Barber went 3-1 for the Panthers at 113, while Aiden Barber (126) was 2-1. Chris Hunter (106), Malachi Hutchinson (152), Jaleel Choice (160), Austin Gravitt (170) and Elijah O'Shields (182) all went 2-2 with Hailey Gordy (132) finishing 1-1.
Ridgeland will host LaFayette and Gordon Lee in the annual Walker County Cup this Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.