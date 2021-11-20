WRESTLING: LaFayette, Ridgeland begin season at Northwest Duals By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 20, 2021 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A pair of extremely young squads in LaFayette and Ridgeland opened the 2021-22 wrestling season by participating in the Northwest Whitfield Duals in Tunnel Hill on Saturday.LaFayette went 3-2 on the day. They defeated Murray County (45-34), Ridgeland (60-18) and Gordon Central (60-24), while they suffered losses to Rockmart (66-12) and Northwest Whitfield (43-35).Jacob Brown went 5-0 on the day while wrestling at 195 pounds. Luke Prater had four wins at 126. Ethan Gilbert also had four wins at 170, and Caleb Zwiger picked up three wins at 182.Spencer Chadwick (145) and Jonah Neal (152/160) also had three wins each, while Dalton Griffin (113), Ashton Fox (132), Timothy Alexander (160) and Hayden Camp (220) each won twice on Saturday.Eli Hudson (106), Shelby Hall (113), Malachi Miller (120), Gabe Warren (138), Jack Harris (285) and Ben Foley (285) all picked up one victory.Ridgeland finished 1-4 on the day, beating Gordon Central (54-30), but losing to Rockmart (83-0), Northwest (47-24) and Murray County (60-23), in addition to their loss to the Ramblers.Chris Hunter (106) and Hunter Barber (113), along with William Tredy (138), all had three victories. Easton Broome (120), Evan Doyle (126) and Caleb Woody (195) won two matches apiece.Aiden Barber (126), Ma Rhodes (132), Cameron Bain (145), Jaleel Choice (152), Alex Persinger (152) and Elijah O'Shields (182) each picked up one victory.LaFayette will wrestle at the Coahulla Creek JV Scramble on Monday and both teams will participate in the Trion Thanksgiving Duals on Nov. 27. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Charles Nix named new Catoosa County school superintendent Small town theaters showing flick filmed in Walker County Community feels loss of Walker school board member CHI Memorial takes next step for new hospital in Catoosa Restaurant inspections for Catoosa and Walker counties for Nov. 1-15, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Acworth inmate caught within minutes of escape Friday Updated 8 hrs ago Suspect in Acworth double homicide in custody Updated 13 hrs ago Suspect in Acworth double homicide in custody 13 hrs ago Suspect in homicide of firefighter also charged in stabbing of police officer 13 hrs ago Two officers were injured and a suspect shot in Sandy Springs burglary 14 hrs ago