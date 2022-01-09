The LaFayette Ramblers qualified fourth out of Region 6-AAA and will head to the State Duals preliminaries next Saturday at Oconee County, where they will wrestle the host school in their first match.
Should the Ramblers win, they would face either Greater Atlanta Christian or Mary Persons for the right to go to the State Duals in Macon the following weekend.
LaFayette opened the 6-AAA Duals on Friday at Sonoraville High School with a 72-12 victory over LFO on the strength of six pins and six forfeit victories.
Jacob Hamilton (120 pounds), Haygen Baker (126), Ashton Fox (132), Spencer Chadwick (138), Gabe Warren (145) and Nicholas Cigalina (195) all picked up pins for the Ramblers, while Eli Hudson (106), Mason Thompson (152), Ethan Gilbert (160), Caleb Zwiger (170), Jacob Brown (182) and Noah Johnson (285) won by forfeit.
LaFayette took on top-seeded Sonoraville in the semifinals and were handed a 58-15 loss. Baker (126) and Warren (145) earned pinfalls, while Hamilton (120) won by decision.
The Ramblers dropped a 42-24 decision to Coahulla Creek in the third-place match. Brown (182) and Johnson (285) won by pin, while Hamilton (120), Baker (126), Warren (145) and Thompson (152) each won their match by decision.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.