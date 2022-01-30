The LaFayette Ramblers will send 10 wrestlers to the state sectionals at the LakePoint complex in Emerson next Saturday, while two will go as Region 6-AAA champions.
Jacob Hamilton (113) and Ethan Gilbert (160) claimed individual titles in their weight classes at Coahulla Creek High School on Saturday.
After a first-round bye, Hamilton held off Sonoraville's Thomas Young, 10-9, before scoring a narrow 8-7 decision over Ringgold's Pierce Pennington in the final.
Gilbert also got a first-round bye and needed just 60 seconds to pin Ringgold's Landon Eaker in the semis. In the final, he faced Coahulla Creek's Daniel Herrada and won by pin in just 37 seconds.
Haygen Baker nearly claimed the 126-pound title for the Ramblers, but lost a close 15-12 decision to Hudson Moss of Ringgold in the final. Jacob Brown (182) also made it to the championship, but was pinned by Gavin Harper of Sonoraville, while the same fate fell Noah Johnson at 285. Johnson lost to Jaxx Knight of Sonoraville by pin in the heavyweight final.
Finishing third for LaFayette was Eli Hudson (106), Gabe Warren (138) and Caleb Zwiger (170), while Ashton Fox (132) and Nicholas Cigalina (195) placed fourth.
The top four in each weight class punched their tickets to the state sectionals. Malachi Miller (120) and Spencer Chadwick (145) will be alternates for that tournament as both finished fifth on Saturday.
Sonoraville scored 250 points to win the team title. Coahulla Creek edged out Ringgold, 193-191, for the runner-up trophy. The Ramblers were fourth with 166, while LFO (89) finished fifth.
The top six finishers in each weight class next Saturday will advance to the state finals in Macon Feb. 10-12.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.