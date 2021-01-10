LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers crossed state lines on Saturday for a quad-match in Madison, Ala. and returned home with a win and two losses.

LaFayette dropped a 57-23 decision to Sparkman in their first match of the day. The Ramblers got pins from Karson Ledford (160) and Hunter Deal (170), who both bumped up a weight class for the match. Avery Sullivan (132) picked up a 19-3 technical fall and Matthew Salvador (113) won by forfeit.

The Orange-and-Black bounced back with a 51-30 win over Grissom as Sullivan (132), Ledford (152), Deal (160) and David Patterson (HWT) all won by pin and Carson Lanier (145) earned a 4-3 decision. Shelby Hall (106), Braxton Beavers (120), Trevor Mestrez (126) and Caleb Zwiger (170) all won by forfeit.

Then in the final match of the day against Thompson, LaFayette fell by a 58-18 count. The Ramblers' points were secured by pins from Sullivan (132), Ledford (152) and Patterson (HWT).

LaFayette will host the Area 6-AAA Duals this Friday. The top four teams from the tournament will advance to the Class AAA State Duals.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

