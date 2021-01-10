The LaFayette Ramblers crossed state lines on Saturday for a quad-match in Madison, Ala. and returned home with a win and two losses.
LaFayette dropped a 57-23 decision to Sparkman in their first match of the day. The Ramblers got pins from Karson Ledford (160) and Hunter Deal (170), who both bumped up a weight class for the match. Avery Sullivan (132) picked up a 19-3 technical fall and Matthew Salvador (113) won by forfeit.
The Orange-and-Black bounced back with a 51-30 win over Grissom as Sullivan (132), Ledford (152), Deal (160) and David Patterson (HWT) all won by pin and Carson Lanier (145) earned a 4-3 decision. Shelby Hall (106), Braxton Beavers (120), Trevor Mestrez (126) and Caleb Zwiger (170) all won by forfeit.
Then in the final match of the day against Thompson, LaFayette fell by a 58-18 count. The Ramblers' points were secured by pins from Sullivan (132), Ledford (152) and Patterson (HWT).
LaFayette will host the Area 6-AAA Duals this Friday. The top four teams from the tournament will advance to the Class AAA State Duals.