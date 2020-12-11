Local mat rivals LaFayette, Coahulla Creek and Ringgold faced off inside David Moss Gymnasium on Thursday night and it was the Colts earning a pair of narrow victories, while the Ramblers edged the Tigers in the night's final match-up.
Coahulla Creek 44, Ringgold 34
Starting at heavyweight, Ringgold won four of the first five bouts to take a 22-6 lead. Scott Clinton (HWT) won by pin, while Zane Rohrer earned a 13-4 major decision. The Colts won a decision at 113, but a forfeit win for Gage Keener (120) was followed up by a pin by Hudson Moss (126).
However, Coahulla's comeback began shortly thereafter as they won by decision at 132 and by pin at 138, 145 and 152 before a forfeit victory at 160 put them in front.
Jordan Garnica (170) got the Tigers briefly back on track with a pin, but the Colts put it away with pins at 182 and 195. A pin by Ringgold's Brentlee Raby (220) closed out the match.
Coahulla Creek 42, LaFayette 36
The Colts took advantage of four forfeit victories (106, 132, 220, HWT) to pick up the win. They also won close decisions at 138 and 170, while earning pins at 113 and 126.
The Ramblers got pins by Mason Thompson (145), Jonah Neal (152), Karson Ledford (160) and Hunter Deal (182), while Shelby Hall (113) and Ethan Kinsey (195) won by forfeit.
LaFayette 42, Ringgold 39
The Ramblers took the win in the nightcap behind pins from Levi Ledford (138), Carson Lanier (152) and Deal (170). Avery Sullivan (132), Thompson (145) and Karson Ledford (160) won by forfeit, while Kinsey (195) was declared the winner of his match after a disqualification.
The Tigers' points came on forfeits at 106, 220 and HWT. They had pins at 120, 126 and 182 and a minor decision at 113. The names of those individual winners were not available as of press time.
LaFayette is slated to wrestle at the Cleveland (Tenn.) Duals on Saturday, while Ringgold will be back at home on Thursday for a tri-match with Armuchee and Ridgeland.