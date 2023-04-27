After four successful seasons on the mat for the LFO Warriors, senior Nick Kapherr is set to make the jump to college wrestling.
Kapherr signed his papers on Thursday to wrestle at NCAA Division II Emmanuel College in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches in a ceremony at the school.
"I've been around (wrestling) my whole life, but I really picked up on it in fifth grade," Kapherr said. "(Being a college wrestler) has been a big dream of mine since I started wrestling. I'm really grateful for this opportunity and I owe a big part of it to my family to everyone else for really sticking beside me and helping me along the way. They've all helped me get after it and stay focused everyday.
"I had a few other offers, but Emmanuel was the first one that actually came out and watched me wrestle. They have an appreciation for how I wrestle, because I wrestle a lot differently than everyone else. (The school) really just made me feel at home and it's not too far from home either. I just like the environment around it all."
Kapherr finished third in the Area 6-AAA tournament and qualified for state as a sophomore at 145 pounds. He stayed at 145 as a junior, finishing second in 6-AAA and fifth at state sectionals to once again qualify for state.
This past season, wrestling at 150, he was set to battle for third place at the 6-AAA tournament, but suffered an injury and was forced to forfeit out to fourth place. Motivated to get back, he took fourth at state sectionals a week later and rallied to earn third place at the state tournament in Macon.
"He absolutely wrestled his best at the state tournament (this season)," LFO head coach Donnie Welborn stated. "Especially coming back from that injury. He found a way to get it done when it counted the most."
Kapherr said he was told the plan was to have him cut down and wrestle at 141 for the Lions.
"I think I can offer (Emmanuel) everything," he said. "Even if I lose, I'm going to learn from my losses. Every night before bed, I rewatch my matches. I still watch my matches from this past state tournament every night just to see what I could have done a little bit better and to see what I need to do to improve here and there.
"I'm quick on my feet and I can hit my shots. I think they're getting a little bit of everything with me."
Welborn agreed.
"He's really an all-around package," the coach said. "He'll want to get in the weight room a little bit, but he's incredibly athletic with a lot of wrestling savvy. Plus, he has tons of experience and, technique-wise, he has a great knowledge of the sport."
"This is also a recognition for the program," Welborn added. "Nick has worked really hard the three years that I've been here. We're certainly going to miss him next year, but hopefully this will set some goals for some other of our kids in the future."
Emmanuel, located in tiny Franklin Springs, Ga. (pop. 1,123), just northeast of Athens near the South Carolina border in Franklin County, is a member of the ever-growing Conference Carolinas.
They were fourth out of 30 teams the Georgia Open this past season and went 9-5 in dual matches.
