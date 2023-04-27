Nick Kapherr signs with Emmanuel College

On hand to watch LFO senior wrestler Nick Kapherr sign on to wrestle for Emmanuel College on Thursday were Weston, Josh, Liam, Ashlie and Jaden Marshall, along with Natalie Byrd.

 Scott Herpst

After four successful seasons on the mat for the LFO Warriors, senior Nick Kapherr is set to make the jump to college wrestling.

Kapherr signed his papers on Thursday to wrestle at NCAA Division II Emmanuel College in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches in a ceremony at the school.

