Nathaniel Hunley won the 152-pound championship and the Gordon Lee Trojans finished in fourth place at the 10-team Rockmart Invitational on Wednesday.
After a first-round bye, Hunley pinned Kullum Irvin of Troup County in just 1:25 in their semifinal match. In the finals, he faced Clay Frost of Oglethorpe County and won a narrow 5-3 decision.
Montgomery Kephart placed third at 170, while fourth-place finishers included Brody Hickman (113), Penn Askew (138), Wyatt McDonald (160), Justin Cruise (195) and Gabe Lowe (285).
The Trojans amassed 84 points, giving them fourth place ahead of Paulding County (67). Oglethorpe County (212), Central-Carroll (161) and host Rockmart (155.5) took the top three spots.