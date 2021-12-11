The Heritage Generals had a solid weekend at the McCallie Invitational, long regarded as one of the top wrestling tournaments in the Southeast.
Cayman Hughey was crowned champion of the 152-pound weight class as he went 4-0 during an impressive tournament run.
Hughey opened his tournament with a third-period pin against Clay Barnes of Vestavia Hills in his opening bout on Friday. He followed up by pinning Mark Mandt of Pope early in the second period.
In Saturday's semifinals, he claimed an 8-2 decision over Sam Lesh of Columbus High School to advance to the final where he would meet Sasha Warner of Polk County High School. Hughey would finish off his tournament in style by pinning Warner at the 3:38 mark of the match.
The Generals nearly had two champions as Victor Johnson used three straight pins to advance to the finals at 132. However, he would lose to Tristan Hill of Woodward Academy.
Skylar Grant made it to the championship semifinals at 170 before losing for the first time all weekend. He came back to finish third in the weight class with a 4-1 record on the week.
The other medalist for the Heritage was Tate Thomas, who went 3-1 to finish fifth at 106. The Generals went on to place eighth in the 22-team tournament with 134 points.
Ringgold, who tied for 16th place with Southeast Whitfield (68 points), had two on the podium. Tristen Busch went 4-2 to finish fourth at 138, while Pierce Pennington also went 4-2 and placed fifth at 113.
All three schools from Catoosa County had at least one medalist as Nick Kapherr dropped his opening bout, but battled back to go 3-3 and placed sixth at 145 for LFO. The Warriors finished 21st overall with 20.5 points.
Ridgeland also participated in the tournament. The Panthers did not have anyone place, but they did finish 20th overall with 36 points. Hunter Barber (2-2 at 106), Malachi Hutchinson (3-2 at 145) and William Tredy (3-2, 132) were standouts for the Black-and-White.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.