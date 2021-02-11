The Class AAAA state tournament kicked off in Macon on Thursday with eight local wrestlers, six from Heritage and two from Ridgeland.
Five of those eight made it to the championship semifinals, while one of those will vie for a state title on Friday night.
Heritage senior Zach Brown will face off with Area 7 rival Jose Leon from Southeast Whitfield in the championship bout. The two met just a week ago in the 7-AAAA finals with Brown scoring a hard-fought 5-2 decision.
Brown got a first-round bye in Macon and followed up with three consecutive pins, against North Oconee's Jonah Hunt (second period) and Doughtery's Malachi Greene (first period) before sticking Flowery Branch's Clay Anderson with just eight seconds left in their match. It was a nice measure of revenge for Brown, who got pinned by Anderson at the State Duals last month.
Leon also got a first-round bye before winning his next two matches by pin. He picked up a minor decision in his semifinal bout.
Two more Generals fell one win shy of spots in the finals.
Tate Thomas (106) use a bye, a pin and a decision to make the semifinals, but lost to Jefferson's Chaz McDonald. Meanwhile, Cayman Hughey (132) got a bye before wins by decision and pin. He would come up short in the semis against Jefferson's Davis Dendy.
Ridgeland's Aiden Raymer (152) had a bye and two straight pins, but lost to Jefferson's Hoke Poe-Hogan in the semis, while Tommy Lamb (285) used a bye and two straight close decisions to advance, but ran into West Lauren's Chase Horne, who extended his season-long winning streak. Horne is 47-0 on the season.
Heritage's Garrett Pennington (145) lost in the second round of the championship bracket, but is still alive in the consolation brackets. He will try for third place on Friday, while Evan Wingrove (138) and Skylar Grant (152) were both eliminated on Thursday.