The Heritage Generals picked up two more dual victories on Saturday, defeating Model (42-34) and Darlington (60-16) in Rome.
Cayman Hughey (132 pounds) and Zach Brown (220) both went 2-0 on the day with two pins. Garrett Pennington (145) was 2-0 with one pin and Enrique Rodriguez (113) won both of his matches.
Conner Pennington (120) was 1-0, winning by pin, while Ethan Thurman (195) won his only match of the day.
Tate Thomas (106), Evan Wingrove (138) and Skylar Grant (152) were all 1-1 with one pin. Victor Johnson (126), Cooper Ables (160), Dax Akers (170) and Braeden Oliver (HWT) were all 1-1. Ricardo Rodriguez went 0-1 and the Generals had to forfeit at 182 in both matches.
Heritage will host the Region 7-AAAA Duals on Jan 16. The top four teams will move on to state.