Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals picked up two more dual victories on Saturday, defeating Model (42-34) and Darlington (60-16) in Rome.

Cayman Hughey (132 pounds) and Zach Brown (220) both went 2-0 on the day with two pins. Garrett Pennington (145) was 2-0 with one pin and Enrique Rodriguez (113) won both of his matches.

Conner Pennington (120) was 1-0, winning by pin, while Ethan Thurman (195) won his only match of the day.

Tate Thomas (106), Evan Wingrove (138) and Skylar Grant (152) were all 1-1 with one pin. Victor Johnson (126), Cooper Ables (160), Dax Akers (170) and Braeden Oliver (HWT) were all 1-1. Ricardo Rodriguez went 0-1 and the Generals had to forfeit at 182 in both matches.

Heritage will host the Region 7-AAAA Duals on Jan 16. The top four teams will move on to state.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

