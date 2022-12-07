The Heritage Generals and LaFayette Ramblers clashed Tuesday night in south Walker County with the Navy-and-Red getting eight pins in a 55-24 victory.

Heritage's pins came from Kaden Taylor (106 pounds), Tate Thomas (113), Andy Garcia (120), Will Smith (132), Jaden Walker (138), Drew Dietz (150), Andrew Moore (157) and Skylar Grant (175).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In