The Heritage Generals and LaFayette Ramblers clashed Tuesday night in south Walker County with the Navy-and-Red getting eight pins in a 55-24 victory.
Heritage's pins came from Kaden Taylor (106 pounds), Tate Thomas (113), Andy Garcia (120), Will Smith (132), Jaden Walker (138), Drew Dietz (150), Andrew Moore (157) and Skylar Grant (175).
Dax Akers (190) won by major decision, while Evan Wingrove (215) claimed a minor decision victory.
LaFayette's points came on pins from Cole Pearson (126), Haygen Baker (144), Levi Ledford (157) and Michael Hamilton (HWT).
HERITAGE 52, NORTHWEST 24
The Generals also faced their fellow Region 7-4A member to complete the tri-match.
Walker (138), Victor Johnson (144), Dietz (150) and Alex Grayson (165) won by pin. Other victories were recorded by Taylor (106), Thomas (113), Garcia (120), Grant (175), Akers (190) and Wingrove (215) as Heritage moved to 17-3 in dual matches this season.
Smith also had a pin in a JV match. Landon Albright was 2-0 with two pins in exhibition matches. Ricardo Rodriguez went 1-0 and Jack Pierce went 1-1.
NORTHWEST 51, LAFAYETTE 30
The other match of the night saw the Ramblers fall to the Bruins.
LaFayette got pins from Matthew Salvador (138), Baker (144) and Jacob Brown (175), while Shelby Hall (113) and Easton Holland (215) both won by forfeit.
LaFayette is scheduled to wrestle at Coahulla Creek on Thursday in a tri-match that will also include Sonoraville, while both the Ramblers and Generals will take part in the McCallie Invitational this weekend.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.