The Heritage Mat Generals took part in the The Hawk Invitational at Hardin Valley in Knoxville on Saturday and enjoyed a huge day with five individual champions, two runner-up finishes and the team championship trophy.
Tate Thomas was the champion at 113 pounds. He was 3-0 with one pin on the day and also earned the Best Match Award. Drew Dietz (138) and Andrew Moore (152) were both 4-0 with three pins in winning their titles. Victor Johnson (145) was 3-0 with three pins, while Evan Wingrove (182) was 4-0 with one technical fall.
Runner-up finishers were Kaden Taylor (106) and Dax Akers (170). Both were 2-1 with one pin. Will Smith (126) was 4-1 with three pins and Logan Beasley (195) also went 4-1. Both wrestlers placed third, while Landon Albright (132) finished fourth in his weight class by going 3-2 with two pins.
Calvin Tribble (120), Alex Grayson (160) and D.J. Smith (220) also competed for Heritage in the 17-team tournament.
The Generals finished with 208 points, while Wayne County of Tennessee was second at 160.
Heritage is scheduled to wrestle this Wednesday at Signal Mountain in a tri-match that will also feature Sequatchie County.
GORDON LEE TAKES FOURTH AT CCS
The Trojans were the only team from the Peach State to take part in the 16-team Charger Invitational at Chattanooga Christian School on Saturday and they did well for themselves with a fourth-place finish.
East Hamilton edged out the host school, 163-161. Friendship Christian School of Tennessee overtook the Trojans late and finished with 129.5 points, while Gordon Lee (127) and Notre Dame (104) rounded out the top five.
Timy Duke earned the only individual title for the Trojans as he dominated the 220-pound weight class. After receiving a first round bye, Duke made quick work of his next three opponents with three first-period pins, including one against Red Bank's Micah Hardaway in the finals.
Landon Brown (126) went 2-1 on the day and made the championship finals, but dropped a 4-2 decision to Landon Turner of Harpeth.
Layne Vaughn (160) was 4-1 on the day and finished in third place. After a two-point loss in his opening bout, he won four straight matches, including two wins by pin and one by major decision, avenging the loss with a pin against the same opponent in the third-place match. Corbin Curd (132) and Gabe Lowe (HWT) also took home third place by going 3-1. Curd had two pins, while Lowe had three, all in the first period.
Harrison Walker (195) went 3-2 on the day. Avery Bloodworth (152), Mason Dougherty (170) and Dalton Russell (182) were each 2-2, while Ashton Waters (113) and Kaden Ellis (138) were both 1-2.
Up next for Gordon Lee is a tournament at Armuchee this coming Thursday.
LaFayette competed at the Clash at the Creek at Coahulla Creek on Saturday, but no details were available as of press time. The Ramblers will join Gordon Lee at the Armuchee Invitational.
