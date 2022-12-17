The Heritage Mat Generals took part in the The Hawk Invitational at Hardin Valley in Knoxville on Saturday and enjoyed a huge day with five individual champions, two runner-up finishes and the team championship trophy.

Tate Thomas was the champion at 113 pounds. He was 3-0 with one pin on the day and also earned the Best Match Award. Drew Dietz (138) and Andrew Moore (152) were both 4-0 with three pins in winning their titles. Victor Johnson (145) was 3-0 with three pins, while Evan Wingrove (182) was 4-0 with one technical fall.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In