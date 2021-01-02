The Heritage High wrestling team began 2021 by winning the Murray County Invitational Duals Tournament in Chatsworth on Saturday.
The Generals went 5-0 on the day, beating Murray County (54-27), Ringgold (54-21), North Murray (57-24), Model (46-31) and Gordon Lee (54-27), despite forfeiting at both 182 and 195 pounds in four of their five matches.
Tate Thomas (106 pounds) and Zach Brown (220) both went 5-0 with five pins. Garrett Pennington (145) was 5-0 with four pins. Victor Johnson (126) went 5-0 with three pins and Cayman Hughey (132) was 5-0 with a pair of pins. Dax Akers (160) won both of his matches and scored one pin on the day.
Braeden Oliver (HWT) was 4-1 with three pins. Evan Wingrove (138) and Mike Stokes (152) were both 3-2 with all three wins by pin, while Landon Albright (120) also went 3-2.
Enrique Rodriguez (113) was 2-1 with one pin. Andrew Moore was 1-1, winning by technical fall. Cooper Ables (160) finished 2-2 on the afternoon and Micah Ward (170) went 2-3.
Gordon Lee was 2-3 on the day with wins over Ringgold (51-20) and Murray County (47-36). In addition to Heritage, the Trojans also fell to Model (43-36) and North Murray (46-33).
Individually, Nathaniel Hunley (152) went 5-0. Connor Fine (120), Penn Askew (138), Montgomery Kephart (170) and Justin Cruise (195, 220) were all 4-1, while Timy Duke (195, 220) was 3-2 on the day.
Ringgold also went 2-3, defeating Model (45-35) and beating Murray County (43-42) on criteria. The Tigers also lost to North Murray (54-23).
Zane Rohrer (106), Gage Keener (113), Hudson Moss (120) and Nolan Rohrer (126) were all 4-1 on the day, while Eric Jeffery (132), Levi Lowery (182) and Brentlee Raby (220) each finished 3-2.
Ringgold will travel to Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday to face Howard of Chattanooga and host LFO. Gordon Lee will be home that same night to take on Chattooga and Southeast Whitfield, while Heritage is slated to wrestle at the Cambridge Duals on Saturday.