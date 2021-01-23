UPDATE: The Generals lost to Flowery Branch, 54-18, in the second round as the Falcons earned the bid to the state finals.
------------------------------------------
Heritage, the No. 4 seed from Area 7, sure didn't act like it against Area 6 champion Marist on Saturday morning, rolling past the War Eagles, 52-24, in a preliminary round match at Marist.
The Generals will face Area 8 No. 2 seed Flowery Branch later today with a spot in the Class AAAA State Duals finals on the line.
Individual winners versus Marist were not available as of press time.
At North Hall High School, the LaFayette Ramblers, seeded No. 4 out of Area 6, were matched up with Area 7 champion and top-ranked North Hall in their Class AAA opening round match and were handed a 64-12 defeat.
Facing a Trojans squad loaded with returning state champions, placers and qualifiers, North Hall opened with a 9-8 victory at 132 pounds before back-to-back pins at 138 and 145. They added a 10-8 win at 152 and an 8-0 win at 160 to take a 22-0 lead.
Another pin at 170 was followed by forfeit victories at 182, 195 and 220 to boost their advantage to 46-0.
North Hall would forfeit to LaFayette's David Patterson at heavyweight and Jacob Hamilton at 106, but finished the match with pins at 113, 120 and 126 to eliminate the Ramblers from the tournament.
Ringgold, the No. 3 seed from Area 6, was taking on Area 7 No. 2 seed Cherokee Bluff in a first-round match in Ellijay today, while in Class A, Area 7 No. 3 seed Gordon Lee drew Area 6 No. 2 seed Wesleyan in their opener at Commerce.
Results were not available as of press time.
Check back later for more updates as the tournaments continue.