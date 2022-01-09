The Heritage Generals played host to the Region 7-AAAA Duals on Saturday and qualified for the 32-team Class AAAA state tournament. However, the Navy-and-Red were forced to settle for the No. 3 seed from the region after a pair of very close losses.
Heritage began its day with a 48-30 win over Pickens and advanced to the finals to face Central-Carroll, but dropped a 39-35 decision to the Lions.
Cedartown, who scored a win over Pickens after getting a pin in the final bout of the match, later challenged Heritage for true second place and edged past the Generals, 40-39, the grab the No. 2 seed for state.
Evan Wingrove (160) and Skylar Grant (170/182) both went 3-0 on the day with three pins. Tate Thomas (106) was 3-0 with two pins, while Drew Dietz (138) went 3-0 with one pin. Dax Akers (170) also went unbeaten on the day, going 2-0 with two pins.
Victor Johnson (132) and Mike Stokes (152) were both 2-1 with two pins, while Cayman Hughey (145) went 2-1 with a pin and a technical fall.
Landon Albright (120) and Nolan Caylor (182/195) both finished 1-2 with Albright winning by pin. Hayden Scheeler (113), Andrew Moore (126) and Connor McGinnis (195/220) also wrestled for the Generals, who had to forfeit at 285 in each match.
Heritage (22-10) will head to Savannah for the preliminaries next Saturday. Their first match will be against Mt. Zion-Jonesboro. Should the Generals win twice on Saturday, they will qualify for the Class AAAA State Duals in Macon the following weekend.
Results for Ridgeland had not been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.