Heritage Generals

LaFayette head coach Ethan Thompson, a member of the only Heritage wrestling team to win a state title (Class AAA Traditional, 2012), brought his Ramblers to Boynton on Thursday night looking to spoil Senior Night for the Mat Generals.

However, an inspired Heritage squad rose to the challenge and rolled to a 62-11 victory over the Ramblers in a battle of recent State Duals participants.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

