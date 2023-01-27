LaFayette head coach Ethan Thompson, a member of the only Heritage wrestling team to win a state title (Class AAA Traditional, 2012), brought his Ramblers to Boynton on Thursday night looking to spoil Senior Night for the Mat Generals.
However, an inspired Heritage squad rose to the challenge and rolled to a 62-11 victory over the Ramblers in a battle of recent State Duals participants.
Heritage went ahead 12-0 on pins from Tate Thomas (106 pounds) and Kaden Taylor (113). Eli Hudson (120) got LaFayette on the board with three points by winning his match via minor decision.
The Navy-and-Red responded with pins from Will Smith (126) and Landon Albright (132), before Drew Dietz 138 rallied for a 6-4, sudden victory win to give his team a 27-3 lead. Victor Johnson (144) and Jaden Walker (150) both followed up with pins and the Generals had a commanding 39-3 lead with just six bouts remaining.
Levi Ledford tried to get something going for the Ramblers with a pin at 157, but Alex Grayson answered with a pin for Heritage at 165 and Skylar Grant was awarded a forfeit at 175 as the home team increased its lead to 51-9.
The final win for LaFayette came at 190 as Nicholas Cigalina gutted out a minor decision. Evan Wingrove (215) picked up a technical fall for Heritage and D.J. Smith (285) was awarded a forfeit to account for the final six points for the Generals. The Ramblers were also docked one team point for an unsportsmanlike penalty.
Heritage will wrestle this weekend at the Burnt Mountain Classic at Pickens High School, while LaFayette will hit the practice room next week in advance of the Area 6-AAA tournament at Coahulla Creek High School on Feb. 4. The Generals will wrestle in the Area 7-AAAA tournament at Sonoraville that same day.
LFO GOES 1-1 IN DALTON
Tuesday night at Southeast Whitfield, the Warriors dropped a narrow 41-39 loss to the host Raiders and scored an easy 78-6 victory over Christian Heritage.
Tamorris Johnson (157), Blake Rizzo (190) and Obed Andres (285) had pins for LFO against Southeast. Nick Kapherr (150) won by minor decision, while Gavin Summey (113), Brodi Rizzo (165) and Ethan Kinsey (175) won by forfeit.
The Warriors got win from Andres, Blake Rizzo, Noah Mayberry and Stone Harris against the Lions, while the rest of the victories came by forfeit.
LFO was slated to have wrestled at Gordon Central on Thursday, but results had not been reported as of press time. LFO will also take part in the Area 6-AAA tournament at Coahulla Creek on Feb. 4.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.