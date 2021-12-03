The Heritage Generals improved to 9-4 in dual meets this season by taking down Dalton and Dade County in a tri-match in Boynton.
Heritage opened with a 57-24 win over the Wolverines, who were the 2020-21 Class AA state duals runners-up, before handling the Class AAAAAA Catamounts, 50-28.
Several wrestlers went 2-0 for the home team, including Andy Garcia (106, 113 pounds) and Tate Thomas (106, 113). Thomas won one match by pin. Andrew Moore (132) also went 2-0 and Victor Johnson (138) was 2-0 with a pin and a technical fall.
Drew Dietz (145), Evan Wingrove (160) and Skylar Grant (170) were each 2-0 with two pinfall victories.
Cayman Hughey (152) and Mike Stokes (152) each went 1-0 with one pin. Conner Pennington (126) and Nolan Caylor (182) were both 1-1 with a pin. Caden Simpson (120) was also 1-1 on the night, while Conner McGinnis (195) and Tanner Kirby (220) wrestled for the Generals. Heritage forfeited the heavyweight class.
In JV action, Dagon Posten and Mason Day were each 1-0 with one pin. Ricardo Rodriguez was also 1-0, while Cameron Blankenship, Logan Beasley, Dax Akers and Damon Jones also took the mat.
Heritage will travel to Walnut Grove on Saturday for a dual tournament.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.