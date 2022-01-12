The Heritage wrestling team prepped for this Saturday's Class AAAA state duals sectionals at Benedictine in Savannah with a tri-match in Trenton on Tuesday.
Heritage rolled to a 72-0 defeat of Catoosa County rival LFO, but came up three points short in a 39-36 loss to Region 7-AA champion Dade County. The Generals are now 23-11 in dual matches this season.
Tate Thomas (106) and Andrew Moore (126) each went 2-0 with two pins, while Victor Johnson (132), Drew Dietz (138), Cayman Hughey (145), Evan Wingrove (160) and Skylar Grant (170/182) were all 2-0 with one pin. Dax Akers (170) and Connor McGinnis (195/220) were both 1-0, while McGinnis won his match by pin.
Hayden Scheeler (113), Conner Pennington (120), Mike Stokes (152) and Nolan Caylor (182/195) each finished 1-1 on the night with Pennington and Stokes winning their matches by pin.
The Generals were forced to forfeit at heavyweight in both matches.
Heritage, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, will take on Region 5 runner-up Mt. Zion-Jonesboro in their first match on Saturday. Should the Generals win, they will battle Region 1 No. 4 seed Monroe or Region 3 champion Benedictine for a spot in the State Duals in Macon the following weekend.
Results of the LFO-Dade County match had not been reported as of press time,
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.