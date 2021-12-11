After Day 1 of the McCallie Invitational in Chattanooga, the Heritage Generals are holding their own in sixth place overall with three wrestlers through to Saturday's championship semifinals.
Victor Johnson (132 pounds), Cayman Hughey (152), and Skylar Grant (170) are all two more consecutive victories away from winning individual championships.
The Generals also have Tate Thomas (106), Hayden Scheeler (130), Conner Pennington (120), Andrew Moore (126), Drew Dietz (138), Evan Wingrove (160) and Nolan Caylor (182) all still alive in the consolation round going into the final day.
Heritage has 65 points, which is just 3.5 points behind Columbus for fifth place. Vestavia Hills, Ala. leads the way with 107, followed by Peach State powers Woodward Academy (104), Cass (82.5) and Pope (81.5).
The Ringgold Tigers are in 15th place with 32 points. They still have a shot at an individual champion as Tristen Busch is in the semifinals at 138 pounds.
Also still in the running for possible third-place finishes are Pierce Pennington (113), Zane Rohrer (120), Nolan Rohrer (126), Hudson Moss (132), Brayden Raby (145), Patrick Harris (152), Elijah Tipten (170), Levi Lowery (195) and Brentlee Raby (220).
The Ridgeland Panthers have 20 points and currently sit in 18th place. Hunter Barber (106), Eastton Broome (120), Aiden Barber (126), William Tredy (132), Camden Bain (138), Malachi Hutchinson (145), Andrew Gravitt (160), Elijah O'Shields (170) and Caleb Woody (182) will all wrestle on Saturday in the consolation rounds.
Meanwhile, LFO is in 22nd place with four points after the first day. The Warriors still have Gavin Summey (113), Nicoli Frazier (126), Wyatt Maye (132), Nick Kapherr (145), Ethan Kinsey (152), Travis Gaddis (160) and Ryland Hughes (285) still in the consolation rounds, while Seth Mayberry (120) and Chandler Tisdale (138) were both eliminated after two losses on Friday.
