Both the Heritage Generals and the Ridgeland Panthers have the majority of their wrestlers still alive after the first day of the Class AAAA B sectionals at Troup County High School.
Heritage has nine of its 10 wrestlers still vying for a top-six finish and an automatic spot in the state championships next weekend, while Ridgeland saw four of its five wrestlers advance.
For Heritage, four wrestlers advanced to the championship semifinals on Friday night. Those wrestlers include Drew Dietz (132 pounds), Mike Stokes (138), Evan Wingrove (160) and Skylar Grant (170), who all went 2-0 on the day.
Nolan Caylor picked up a first-round forfeit, but dropped his second match at 195 and fell to the consolation bracket, as did Tate Thomas (106), Victor Johnson (126) and Dax Akers (182), who were all 1-1 on Friday. Eli Richardson (285) is in the consolations after starting out 0-1, while Landon Albright (120) was the only General to be eliminated with two losses on Friday.
As for Ridgeland, Malachi Hutchinson won his first match and is in the quarterfinals at 145.
Hunter Barber (106), Evan Doyal (113) and Aiden Barber (120) all went 1-1 on the day, but are still alive in the consolation rounds. However, Camden Bain (138) forced to forfeit out of the tournament.
LaFayette, LFO and Ringgold will take part in their Class AAA sectionals at the LakePoint complex in Emerson tomorrow, while Gordon Lee is at Jeff Davis High School getting set to participate in the Class A sectionals.
The GHSA state finals will be at the Macon Centreplex next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.