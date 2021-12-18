The Heritage High School wrestling team went 5-3 on Saturday and placed sixth out of 20 teams at the Clash at the Creek Tournament at Coahulla Creek High School.
The Generals posted victories over state power Gilmer (42-33) and last year's Region 7-AAAA champion Northwest Whitfield (41-33), along with victories over Christian Heritage (72-6), Adairsville (48-30) and Tullahoma (41-32).
Their losses came at the hands at three Tennessee programs, Franklin (40-37) and tournament finalists Brentwood (45-20) and Wilson Central (75-6) as they moved to 18-8 in dual matches this season.
Individually, Tate Thomas (106/113) Tate Thomas, Drew Dietz (138) and Evan Wingrove (160) all went 7-1. Thomas recorded five pins, while Dietz and Wingrove had three pins apiece. Andy Garcia (106/113) and Andrew Moore (126) were both 5-3 with one pin on the day.
Skylar Grant (170) was 4-2 with three wins by pin. Cayman Hughey (145) went 4-2 with one pinfall victory. Conner Pennington (120) finished 3-2 with two pins. Mike Stokes (145/152) was 4-4 with four pins, and Victor Johnson (132) was 4-4 with three pins.
The rest of the lineup featured Nolan Caylor (2-2 at 182), Connor McGinnis (2-6, with one pin at 195) and Dax Akers (1-4 with one pin at 170 and 182). Heritage had to forfeit at 220 and at heavyweight.
Wilson Central, a Tennessee state public school powerhouse, defeated Brentwood in the finals. Trion was third, followed in the top five by Bob Jones (Ala.) and Franklin.
Heritage will host Coahulla Creek, Gordon Lee and Pickens in a quad-match at 10 a.m. this Wednesday. The match will be proceeded by a fund-raising pancake breakfast, presented by the HHS Wrestling Takedown Club, from 8-10 a.m. that will feature pancakes, sausage and a drink for $5 a person.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.