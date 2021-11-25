The Heritage Generals finished seventh out of 16 teams in the Grapple on the Gridiron Duals Tournament in Valdosta on Tuesday.
Facing some larger schools, Heritage defeated Toombs County (60-21), Morgan County (48-36), and Jones County (51-29), but fell to tournament runner-up Lowndes (58-21) and Colquitt County (52-30).
Individually, Tate Thomas (106/113 pounds) went 5-0 with five pins on the day, while Skylar Grant (170) went 5-0 with three pins.
Victor Johnson (132) and Evan Wingrove (160) were each 4-1 with four wins by pin. Andrew Moore (126) went 3-1 with three pins. Mike Stokes (152) was 3-2 with three pins, while Andy Garcia (106/113) was 3-2 with one pin.
Drew Dietz (138) finished 2-3, winning both by pin, while Dagon Posten (120), Nolan Caylor (182/195) and Braeden Oliver (285) all went 2-3 with one pin.
Conner Pennington (126) and Mason Day (145) both picked up one win pin, while Conner McGinnis (182/195) and Tanner Kirby (195/220) also wrestled for the Generals.
In the individual junior varsity tournament, Cayman Hughey (152) and Dax Akers (160) won championships after going 4-0 in their weight classes. Caden Simpson (120) went 3-1 and placed third. Cameron Blankenship (126) was 1-2 and Logan Beasley (152) went 1-1.
