Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals finished seventh out of 16 teams in the Grapple on the Gridiron Duals Tournament in Valdosta on Tuesday.

Facing some larger schools, Heritage defeated Toombs County (60-21), Morgan County (48-36), and Jones County (51-29), but fell to tournament runner-up Lowndes (58-21) and Colquitt County (52-30).

Individually, Tate Thomas (106/113 pounds) went 5-0 with five pins on the day, while Skylar Grant (170) went 5-0 with three pins.

Victor Johnson (132) and Evan Wingrove (160) were each 4-1 with four wins by pin. Andrew Moore (126) went 3-1 with three pins. Mike Stokes (152) was 3-2 with three pins, while Andy Garcia (106/113) was 3-2 with one pin.

Drew Dietz (138) finished 2-3, winning both by pin, while Dagon Posten (120), Nolan Caylor (182/195) and Braeden Oliver (285) all went 2-3 with one pin.

Conner Pennington (126) and Mason Day (145) both picked up one win pin, while Conner McGinnis (182/195) and Tanner Kirby (195/220) also wrestled for the Generals.

In the individual junior varsity tournament, Cayman Hughey (152) and Dax Akers (160) won championships after going 4-0 in their weight classes. Caden Simpson (120) went 3-1 and placed third. Cameron Blankenship (126) was 1-2 and Logan Beasley (152) went 1-1.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

