The Heritage wrestling team traveled to Savannah for the 10-team South Effingham Turkey Duals on Tuesday, and finished 4-1 on the day to earn the runner-up trophy. The second-place finish came despite two starters missing the tournament due to illness and injury, which forced the team to have to forfeit at 120 pounds.
The Generals defeated Effingham County (54-27), Yulee, Fla. (42-36), Screven County (42-37) and Richmond Hill (60-19), while their only loss came to host South Effingham (52-20).
Tate Thomas (113 pounds) and Skylar Grant (175) were both 5-0 with five pins on the day, while Evan Wingrove (215) was 5-0 with three pins. Victor Johnson (144) was 4-1 with four pins and Kaden Taylor (106) went 4-1 with three pins.
Dax Akers (190) went 3-2 with all three victories coming by pin. Eli Richardson (285) had two pins, while Alex Grayson (165) and Matthew Nerren (126) had one pin apiece as all three finished 2-3 on the afternoon.
Will Smith (132), Landon Albright (138), Jaden Walker (150), Andrew Moore (150), and Ricardo Rodriguez (157) all had one win each with Smith and Albright winning by pin.
Josh Butler was 1-1 with a pin in JV matches, while D.J. Smith also wrestled a pair of JV matches for Heritage, who is now 10-2 in dual matches this season. They will be at home on Tuesday to face Pickens and Dalton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.