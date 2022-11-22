Heritage Generals

The Heritage wrestling team traveled to Savannah for the 10-team South Effingham Turkey Duals on Tuesday, and finished 4-1 on the day to earn the runner-up trophy. The second-place finish came despite two starters missing the tournament due to illness and injury, which forced the team to have to forfeit at 120 pounds.

The Generals defeated Effingham County (54-27), Yulee, Fla. (42-36), Screven County (42-37) and Richmond Hill (60-19), while their only loss came to host South Effingham (52-20).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

