The Heritage High School wrestling team participated in the Burnt Mtn. Invitational at Pickens High in Jasper over the weekend and placed fourth in a field of 22 teams.
Mt. Pisgah Christian won the tournament with 231 points, while Dalton (136) won a tight battle for second place over Blessed Trinity (134.5), Heritage (133.5) and Pickens (129.5).
The Generals' lone champion was Evan Wingrove, who had one pin and two technical falls in going 3-0 to win the 175-pound class. Tate Thomas (106) was 3-1 with three pins, but had to settle for the runner-up spot.
Heritage had two more placers in Skylar Grant (third place, 165) and Dax Akers (fourth place, 190). Grant went 5-1 with three pins, while Akers went 3-2 with one pin.
Andrew Moore (150) was 3-2 with a pin and a technical fall and Landon Albright (132) was 3-2 with two pins. Drew Dietz (138), Victor Johnson (144), Ricardo Rodriguez (157) and D.J. Smith (215) were all 2-2. Dietz and Johnson both had two pins and Rodriguez recorded one.
Kaden Taylor (113), Tyler Ward (120) and Will Smith (126) also competed for the Navy-and-Red.
In the JV tournament, Jaden Walker was the 144 champion, going 3-0 with three pins, while eighth grader Hunter Baker went 4-0 with three pins to win the 285-pound class.
Calvin Tribble (120) went 2-2 with a pair of pins and Josh Butler (157) was 3-2 with three pins.
Jack Pierce (113), Matthew Nerren (126), Landon Hoover (138) and Kayden Crisman (285) also took part in the JV event.
Heritage will compete in the Area 7-AAAA traditional tournament at Sonoraville on Saturday.
