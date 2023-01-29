Heritage Generals

The Heritage High School wrestling team participated in the Burnt Mtn. Invitational at Pickens High in Jasper over the weekend and placed fourth in a field of 22 teams.

Mt. Pisgah Christian won the tournament with 231 points, while Dalton (136) won a tight battle for second place over Blessed Trinity (134.5), Heritage (133.5) and Pickens (129.5).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

