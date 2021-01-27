The Heritage wrestling team hosted Murray County for Senior Night on Tuesday and bested the Indians, 59-23, in their final tune-up before the Area 7-AAAA traditional tournament.
Tate Thomas (106 pounds), senior Garrett Pennington (145), Mike Stokes (152) and Cooper Ables (170) all won by pin, while senior Zach Brown (220) scored a win by technical fall.
Also picking up wins on Tuesday were Andrew Moore (113), Landon Albright (120), Dagon Posten (126), Cayman Hughey (132) and Evan Wingrove (138), while senior Jamesen Shook wrestled at 182 against the Indians.
Pickens will host the area tournament on Feb. 6. The top three wrestlers in each weight class will qualify for the state finals.