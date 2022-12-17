The Heritage Generals completed the NGAC wrestling championship double in Trion on Saturday by the taking the traditional tournament title on the heels of the duals title they won a week earlier.
Heritage had a tournament-best 11 wrestlers place in the top four and they needed all of them as they held off Gordon Lee for the crown. The Generals finished with 205.5 points to 200 for the Trojans.
Trion scored 172 points to take third place, while Ringgold (123) finished one spot ahead of Catoosa County rival Lakeview (108). The rest of the standings included Saddle Ridge (99), Rossville (87.5), Chattanooga Valley (72), LaFayette (45) and Dade (38).
Heritage finished with three champions. Boston Chandler gutted out a 4-3 win over Trion's Zach Eaton in the 94-pound final. Jonathan Arehart pinned Lakeview's Jeb Watkins to win at 108, while Trey Wilson pinned Lakeview's Jacob Seiffert to win at 150.
Gordon Lee, who had 10 wrestlers place, had the most individual champions with four. Jack French (72) earned a 10-5 win over Ringgold's Cason Craig in the finals. Landon Williams (86) won a 10-4 decision over Saddle Ridge's Bentley Wilson. Carson Alexander (100) pinned Rossville Wilmer Cronnon, and Brayden Stoker (220) earned the pin against Saddle Ridge's Josiah Womack.
Trion tied Heritage with three champions. Silas Mills recorded a pin against Gordon Lee's Ty Davis at 115. At 123, Steven Gardner pinned Heritage's Billy Hamilton. Then at 140, Coleman Lee won the title with a pin against Lakeview's Alex Murdock.
Ringgold's only champion came at 180 as Jeremiah Frost pinned Gordon Lee's Michael Hyde.
Tallon Goodine of Lakeview won the 78-pound title with a 10-4 decision over Dade's Jude Everitt, while his teammate, Jonas Watkins (165), claimed a narrow 2-0 decision over Luke Jones of Heritage.
Isaac Hamilton (130) picked up an individual title for Saddle Ridge after an 8-2 victory over Kobin Osbourne of LaFayette, while Chattanooga Valley's Antonio Jackson was the heavyweight champion after pinning Hunter Baker of Heritage.
Gardner was later named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament for the lower weights, while Jackson took the title for the upper weights.
Tucker Hayes (140) and Elijah Hughes (220) both placed third for Heritage, while fourth-place finishers for the Generals included Mason Boyd (72), Kaiser Guinn (100) and Dawson Ingle (180).
Jenz Martin (123) was third for Gordon Lee, as was Corbin Hudson (165). Hunter Stevens (94) and Brody Eaton (108) both placed fourth.
Taking third place for Trion was Sammy Edgeworth (78), Lane Broome (86) and Wyland Ledford (100). Hudson Thomas (150) was fourth for the Bulldogs, as was Jaxon Woods (HWT).
Santana Hagery (130) and Ethyn Jones (HWT) were third for Ringgold, while Landon Haddock (78) and Julian Barrera (165) both took fourth.
Saddle Ridge had a third-place finisher in Jack Hays (108).
Earning third-place medals for Rossville were Braylin Woods (94), Cleyton Williams (115) and William Cronnon (150), with Caden Miller (86), Wesley Delaney (123) and Devonte Saunders (130) all taking fourth place.
Caden Huff (72) and Siah Murdoch (180) both earned third place for Chattanooga Valley.
LaFayette's fourth-place finishers included Wyatt Lovern (115) and Ethan Lynch (220).
Dade also had a fourth-place medalist in Kent Tajima (140).
The tournament was the last scheduled event of the season for the league.
