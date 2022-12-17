Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals completed the NGAC wrestling championship double in Trion on Saturday by the taking the traditional tournament title on the heels of the duals title they won a week earlier.

Heritage had a tournament-best 11 wrestlers place in the top four and they needed all of them as they held off Gordon Lee for the crown. The Generals finished with 205.5 points to 200 for the Trojans.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

