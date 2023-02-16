The GHSA State Wrestling Championships began on Thursday at the Macon Centreplex and wrestlers from Heritage were among the first to take the floor.
Classes 1A and 4A kicked things off this morning with Classes 5A and 6A currently on the mats. Classes 2A and 3A will begin wrestling at 8 a.m. Friday, followed by Class 7A and the all-classification girls' state tournament.
The consolation and championship finals for 1A, 4A, 5A and 6A will take place Friday night, while the remaining classifications and the girls will finish up on Saturday morning.
Three wrestlers from Heritage will be in action on Friday night with two of the three set to wrestle for state championships.
Senior Tate Thomas advanced to the Class 4A finals at 106 pounds after winning two matches on Thursday.
Thomas, who received a bye in the opening round, earned a 5-3 sudden victory win over Noah Chastain of Sonoraville before posting a 12-4 victory over Patrick Smyth of Lovett.
He will face Area 7 nemesis Gabe Swann of Central-Carroll in the finals. Swann scored a pin against Thomas in the area finals before hanging on for a 6-3 victory over Thomas in the state sectional finals this past weekend.
Also wrestling for a state crown will be 175-pounder Evan Wingrove, who was last year's state runner up at 160.
Wingrove dominated Thomas Robinson of Lovett, 15-0, in his opening match of the day before an 11-1 victory over Josh Fillingame of Bainbridge. He punched his ticket to the final with a 7-2 victory over North Oconee's Zeke Harris in the semis.
His opponent in the finals will be Jerrel Baskins of Southwest DeKalb, who comes into the match undefeated on the year.
Skylar Grant will wrestle in the fifth-place match at 165. Grant went 3-2 on Thursday with a pin and two decisions. Of his two losses, one came in sudden victory and the other was a 10- 6 setback in the consolation semifinals.
Drew Dietz (138), Victor Johnson (144) and Andrew Moore (150) were all knocked out prior to the medal rounds.
The Generals currently have 57.5 points, which puts them ninth in the 4A standings. Lovett leads the way with 142 points, followed by Central-Carroll (105.5) and Chestatee (86).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.