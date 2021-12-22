It was a successful Wednesday for the Gordon Lee and Heritage High School wrestling teams, who both picked up victories over Coahulla Creek and Pickens during a quad-match at Heritage.
The Generals, however, would go on to finish 3-0 on the day as they took down the Trojans in the final match.
Heritage 59, Gordon Lee 18
Tate Thomas (106 pounds), Hayden Scheeler (113), Andrew Moore (126), Mike Stokes (145), Evan Wingrove (160) and Nolan Caylor (182) all picked up pins for the Generals. Thomas's victory was the 100th of his high school career.
Dax Akers (170) won a major decision, Mason Day (152) claimed a minor decision, while Conner Pennington (120), Victor Johnson (132) and Drew Dietz (138) all won by forfeit.
Gordon Lee's points came on a pin by Timy Duke (195) and forfeit wins by Jonah Davenport (220) and Gabe Lowe (285).
Heritage 45, Coahulla Creek 31
Johnson (132), Dietz (138) and Stokes (145) all won by pin. Wingrove (160) earned a technical fall, while Thomas (106) won a major decision. The rest of the points came on forfeit victories by Scheeler (113), Pennington (120) and Moore (126).
Heritage 51, Pickens 28
Johnson (132), Stokes (145), Wingrove (160) and Akers (170) earned pins against the Dragons. Caylor (182) scored a major decision and Dietz (138) won a minor decision with Thomas (106) and Scheeler (113) both scoring forfeits.
Gordon Lee 48, Pickens 32
The Trojans took down the Dragons on the strength of pins by Wil Tumblin (126), Dalton Russell (160), Michael Branam (170), Harrison Walker (182), Duke (195) and Davenport (220), along with forfeit victories by Peyton Mullins (106) and McKaden Martin (113).
Gordon Lee 39, Coahulla Creek 35
The Navy-and-White got past the Colts thanks to pinfall victories by Zach Walston (145), Avery Bloodworth (152) and Davenport (220). Lowe (285) won by decision, while Martin (113), Landon Brown (120) and Tumblin (126) won by forfeit.
Up next for Gordon Lee will be a tournament at Rockmart on Dec. 29, while the Trojans and the Generals will participate in the Murray County Invitational on Dec. 30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.