The Heritage Generals and Gordon Lee Trojans took part in the North Murray Mountaineer Duals on Saturday.
Heritage went 3-1 on the afternoon to earn the runner-up trophy in the nine-team event, while Gordon Lee was 2-2 on the day.
The Generals defeated the Trojans, 51-27, in addition to wins over Murray County (66-9) and Coosa (78-6). They faced Gilmer in the finals and lost 47-30. Heritage is now 15-3 in dual matches this season.
Evan Wingrove was 4-0 with four pins at 215 pounds. Skylar Grant (175) went 4-0 with three pins, as did Drew Dietz (150). Tate Thomas (113) was 4-0 with two pins. Victor Johnson (144) went 4-0 with a pair of pins and one technical fall, while Dax Akers (190) was 3-0 with two pins.
Kaden Taylor (106) and Andrew Moore (157) were both 3-1 on the day. Taylor had two pins and Moore picked up one. Jaden Walker (138) was 2-2 with one pin, Alex Grayson (165) was 2-2 with one technical fall, and Matthew Nerren (126) also went 2-2.
Jack Pierce (120) was 2-0 and Andy Garcia (120) finished 1-1. Dagon Posten (132) was 1-2, Eli Richardson (285) was 1-3 with a pin, while Will Smith (132) went 0-1.
Gordon Lee also lost to Gilmer (54-21), but collected wins over Fellowship Christian (60-18) and North Murray (43-36) to even its overall record at 9-9 so far this season.
Landon Brown (126), Layne Vaughn (165) and Gabe Lowe (HWT) all went 4-0 for the Trojans, while Joshua Murtaugh (190) won his only bout of the afternoon. Kaden Ellis was 3-1 wrestling at both 138 and 144, and Timy Duke was 3-1 at 215.
Harrison Walker (190) finished 2-1. Corbin Curd (132) was 2-2, while Mason Dougherty and Dalton Russell each went 1-1 at 175.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
