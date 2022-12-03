The Heritage Generals and Gordon Lee Trojans took part in the North Murray Mountaineer Duals on Saturday.

Heritage went 3-1 on the afternoon to earn the runner-up trophy in the nine-team event, while Gordon Lee was 2-2 on the day.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

