The Heritage Generals will be the No. 4 seed from Area 7 when the Class AAAA state preliminaries get underway next weekend.
Hosting the 7-AAAA Duals on Saturday, the Navy-and-Red finished 2-2 on the day. Heritage opened with a 54-24 win over Southeast Whitfield before a 48-30 loss to Central-Carroll in the championship semifinals.
Then, in the consolation semis, the Generals posted a 45-30 win over Cedartown before electing to forfeit the third-place match to Pickens.
Northwest Whitfield would claim the championship. The Bruins defeated Pickens, 53-18, in their championship semifinal before a come-from-behind 37-27 win over Central. The Bruins trailed 21-9 going into the heavyweight match against the Lions, but got a pin with one second left in triple overtime for six huge points. It would be the first of four straight pins that helped push Northwest to the title.
Pickens finished the day by challenging Central for true second place, but dropped a 45-33 decision. Southeast beat Cedartown, 45-24, in the fifth-place match, while Ridgeland did not participate in the tournament.
Individually for the Generals, Tate Thomas (106 pounds) went 3-0 with three pins. Cayman Hughey (132) and Skylar Grant (145/152) were both 3-0 with two pins, while Evan Wingrove (138) went 3-0 with one pin.
Mike Stokes (152/160) finished 2-0, winning both his matches by pin. Austin Palmer (120) went 2-0 and Zach Brown was 2-1 with two pins. Enrique Rodriguez (113) and Logan Beasley (170) were both 1-0.
Landon Albright (120/126), Dax Akers (160/170) and Braeden Oliver (HWT) were both 1-2 with one pin each. Garrett Pennington (145) and Jamesen Shook (182) also wrestled for the Generals. Victor Bucio (126) had to default his match due to injury and Heritage forfeited at 195.
Heritage will wrestle in Atlanta this weekend in the preliminaries. The host school and the Generals' first-round opponent were both unknown as of press time.
Gordon Lee third in 6-A
At Trion, the Trojans placed third to earn a spot in the Class A preliminaries next weekend.
Gordon Lee dropped a 43-42 decision to Armuchee in a match that had to invoke a tiebreaker. The Indians would finally be declared the winner on the ninth criteria (most near falls) to earn the deciding point. The Trojans went on to post a 48-30 win over Darlington.
Trion won the area title, followed by Armuchee, Gordon Lee and Darlington.
Gordon Lee next opponent and the location for the match was unknown as of press time. Individual results were also not available as of press time.