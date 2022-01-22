The Heritage Generals won their opening match at the Class AAAA State Duals in LaGrange on Saturday, but dropped back-to-back matches to the eventual second and third-place teams and had to settle for fifth place overall.
Heritage, who came into the day as the No. 3 seed from Region 7, drew Hampton in the opening round and rolled to a 57-21 victory to earn a spot in the semifinals.
In that match, the Generals faced off with defending state champion Jefferson and suffered a 51-22 defeat. They dropped to the consolation bracket with the loss, needing two consecutive wins to take home third place.
But having to take the mat without a couple of starters due to injury, the Generals simply didn't have enough for Columbus, another state stalwart. Heritage held the lead at the halfway point of the match, but the Blue Devils took control in the second half to post a 46-20 and end the Generals' run.
Four different Heritage wrestlers went unbeaten on the day. Victor Johnson (132 pounds) was the only one to go 3-0 and did so with one pin. Drew Dietz (138) and Dax Akers (182) were both 2-0 with one pin, while Ricardo Rodriguez (138) won his only match.
Tate Thomas (106) was 2-1 with a pair of pins. Andrew Moore (126), Skylar Grant (170) and Nolan Caylor (182/195) were each 2-1 with one pin, while Evan Wingrove (160) went 2-1 with one technical fall.
Hayden Scheeler (113) and Mike Stokes (145) both finished 1-2 with one pin, while Landon Albright (120), Conner Pennington (120), Logan Beasley (152), Connor McGinnis (195) and Eli Richardson (285) also competed for Heritage, who had to forfeit at 220 in each match.
Heritage was also the highest-finishing team from Region 7. Runner-up Cedartown went 0-2 with losses to Marist (45-27) and Columbus (56-22). Columbus went on to beat Marist, 38-36, in the third-place match, while West Laurens took the state title. The Raiders finished tied with Jefferson, 36-36, but earned the victory on tiebreaking criteria.
The Generals will host LaFayette and Murray County on Tuesday for Senior Night before fully turning their attention to the traditional tournaments, which start next Saturday with the 7-AAAA tournament at Pickens.
Trion won its second Class A title in three seasons with a 43-27 win over Social Circle, while Dade County defeated Fannin County in the third-place match of the Class AA tournament. That tournament was won by Lovett, who beat Oglethorpe County, 50-18.
Class AAA was decided by a single point as Rockmart edged Gilmer, 31-30. Sonoraville went on to place third after beating Adairsville, and Cass earned the Class AAAAA championship with a 36-34 win over Woodward Academy. Ola beat Woodland-Cartersville for third.
Buford took Class AAAAAA with a 48-23 win over Valdosta, while Camden County won Class AAAAAAA with a 56-18 victory over North Forsyth.