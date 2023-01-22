Heritage Generals

The Heritage wrestling team went 1-2 on Saturday and finished tied for fifth in the Class AAAA State Duals at The Lovett School in Atlanta.

The Generals, who entered the tournament seeded fifth, opened with a 49-23 loss to North Oconee, but rebounded to post a 51-30 victory over Area 7 rival Southeast Whitfield in the consolation quarterfinals.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

