The Heritage wrestling team went 1-2 on Saturday and finished tied for fifth in the Class AAAA State Duals at The Lovett School in Atlanta.
The Generals, who entered the tournament seeded fifth, opened with a 49-23 loss to North Oconee, but rebounded to post a 51-30 victory over Area 7 rival Southeast Whitfield in the consolation quarterfinals.
However, Heritage couldn't keep it going in a tough match against Chestatee as the War Eagles posted a 48-31 decision to knock the Generals out of the tournament.
Tate Thomas was 3-0 with three pins at 106 pounds for Heritage. Evan Wingrove (215) was 3-0 with a pair of pins and one technical fall, while Drew Dietz (138) also went 3-0.
Victor Johnson (144) and Dax Akers (190) were both 2-1 with one win by pin, while Skylar Grant (175) also posted a 2-1 record on the day. Alex Grayson (165) was 1-1 with one pin and finishing 1-2 were Kaden Taylor (113), Landon Albright (132), Ricardo Rodriguez (157) and Nolan Caylor (285). Albright, Rodriguez and Caylor won their matches by pin.
Also competing for Heritage on Saturday were Tyler Ward (120), Matthew Nerren (126), Calvin Tribble (126), Jaden Walker (150) and Logan Beasley (165).
Heritage is now 25-8 in duals matches this season and will look to add to that number on Thursday when they host LaFayette.
Central-Carroll won its first state wrestling championship of any kind with a 34-33 win over Lovett. The Area 7 champion Lions trailed 33-28 going into the final bout when Dylan McKnight (190) scored an early second-period pin to clinch it.
Chestatee went on to take third place over North Oconee, 42-30.
Elsewhere in the state, Mount Pisgah Christian won the Class A state title with a 33-32 win over Trion in Trion. Rockmart took the Class AA crown with a 47-22 win over Fannin County, while Jefferson now has State Duals titles in five different classifications after a 37-33 victory over Cass in the Class AAAAA final.
In Class AAAAAA, the crown went to South Effingham following a 36-28 win over North Forsyth. Camden County earned the Class AAAAAAA title with a 39-22 victory over Buford, while Carrollton won the first-ever girls' all-classification State Duals title with a 48-36 victory over Jordan.
