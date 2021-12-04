Loganville, Ga. was the destination for the well-traveled Heritage wrestling team on Saturday and the Generals returned home with the runner-up trophy at the Walnut Grove Duals.
Heritage won its first four matches against South Gwinnett (57-18), Heritage-Conyers (60-21), Jefferson "B" (72-12), and Lanier (60-21) before coming up just a big short against host Walnut Grove in the finals (45-36).
The 4-1 record on the day give the Generals a 13-5 record for the season.
Five different wrestlers went 5-0 on the day. Tate Thomas (106, 113), Cayman Hughey (145) and Evan Wingrove (160) each had four pins. Skylar Grant (170) recorded two pins, while Andy Garcia (106, 113) had one.
Victor Johnson (132) and Andrew Moore (132) were both 4-1. Johnson won two matches by pin, while Moore had one pin. Drew Dietz (138) was 3-2 with three pins. Caden Simpson (120), Mike Stokes (152) and Nolan Caylor (182) were all 3-2 with two pins, and Conner Pennington (126) scored a pin in his only varsity match of the day.
The Generals were forced to forfeit at the three heaviest weight classes (195, 220, 285).
Pennington and Dagon Posten were each 3-0 with two pins in JV action, while Cameron Blankenship was 3-0 with one pin. Going 1-0 with one pin was Hayden Scheeler, Mason Day, Dax Akers, Alex Grayson and Damon Jones. Ricardo Rodriguez went 1-2 and Logan Beasley was 0-1.
Heritage will participate in the McCallie Invitational this Friday and Saturday.
