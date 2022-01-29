After more than a decade of trying, the Heritage High School wrestling program claimed its first-ever traditional region championship Saturday at Pickens in what was a very tight 7-AAAA tournament.
On the strength of four individual champions and one runner-up, the Generals finished with 144 points to hold off Northwest Whitfield (137) for the title. Pickens (133) was third, followed by Cedartown (129), Southeast Whitfield (109.5), Central-Carroll (100) and Ridgeland (53).
Drew Dietz won the first individual title for the day for Heritage at 132 pounds. He pinned Southeast's Ashton Pruitt 3:44 into their semifinal bout before sticking Northwest's Eli Johnson in the finals in a time of 1:47.
Evan Wingrove took the 160-pound title. He scored a 1:23 pin of Southeast's Irving Mejia in the semis before outlasting Tony Burnecke of Northwest, 6-1, in the championship finals.
The 170-pound title went to Skylar Grant, who earned a 10-2 decision over Southeast's Jovanny Sanchez in the semifinals before a very fast 21-second pin of Cedartown's Isaac Ritter in the finals.
Then, at 182 pounds, Dax Akers used a pair of pins to claim his title. He stuck Pickens' Chesney Temples in 5:37 in the semifinals before defeating Central's Parker Brewer in 3:43 in the finals.
Heritage's other finalist was Mike Stokes. However, Stokes would lose to Northwest's Drake Kitchens by pin in the 138-pound final.
Tate Thomas was third at 106 pounds, while Nolan Caylor took third at 195. Fourth-place finishes went to Landon Albright (120), Victor Johnson (126) and Eli Richardson (285). Connor McGinnis (220) earned state section alternate status with a fifth-place finish.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class will wrestle this coming Saturday in the Class 4A state sectionals at Troup County High School in LaGrange where the top six in each weight class will qualify for the state finals in Macon the following week.
RIDGELAND QUALIFIES FIVE FOR SECTIONALS
The Panthers had five wrestlers punch their tickets for Troup County after their performances on Saturday.
Aiden Barber was the highest finisher for Ridgeland. He advanced to the 120-pound final before losing to Cedartown's Adam Payton, 11-4.
Malachi Hutchinson was third at 145, while Hunter Barber (106), Evan Doyal (113) and Camden Bain (138) all placed fourth. Caleb Woody (182) finished fifth and will be an alternate next week.
