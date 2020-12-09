The Heritage Mat Generals, still missing one starter in the lineup, were edged out, 39-32, in a dual meet against Pickens Tuesday night in Boynton.
Mike Stokes (152 pounds) and Zach Brown (220) each had pins for the Generals. Caymen Hughey (138) won by technical fall. Garret Pennington (145), Enrique Rodriguez (113) and Landon Albright (120) each picked up minor decisions, while Tate Thomas (106) won by forfeit.
The Generals will head to Buford High School this Saturday to participate in the Takedown Sports Invitational.