The Heritage Generals picked up a dual victory over Gordon Lee Tuesday night in Chickamauga, but both teams would fall to Signal Mountain in the other two parts of the tri-match.
Heritage 60, Gordon Lee 24
The Generals got pins from Tate Thomas (106 pounds), Hayden Scheeler (113), Andrew Moore (126), Victor Johnson (132), Drew Dietz (138), Mike Stokes (152), Evan Wingrove (160), Skylar Grant (170), Nolan Caylor (182) and Braeden Oliver (HWT) in what turned out to be the final match of the evening.
Landon Brown (120), Penn Askew (145) and Timy Duke (195) scored pins for the Trojans, while Ely Stevens (220) won by forfeit.
Signal Mountain 61, Gordon Lee 18
The first match of the evening saw the Trojans score just three victories, all by pin, by Askew (145), Duke (195) and Stevens (220).
Signal Mountain 48, Heritage 29
The second match of the evening saw Caylor (195) get a pin for the Generals to open the match. However, the Eagles won the next nine bouts to take control.
Cayman Hughey (152) finally got the Generals back on the board with a pin. Wingrove (160) won by technical fall, while Grant (170) and Conner McGinnis (182) finished up with pinfall victories.
Heritage will be at home Thursday in a tri-match against Dalton and Dade County, while Gordon Lee will travel to Ridgeland for the annual Walker County Cup that same night.
Heritage will also wrestle at the Walnut Grove Duals on Saturday, while Gordon Lee will also be in action on Saturday as they will take part in the North Murray Duals in Chatsworth.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.