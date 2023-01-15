Heritage High School wrestlers qualify for state

The Heritage Generals are headed to the Class AAAA State Duals in Atlanta on Jan. 21 after a come-from-behind victory over Bainbridge Saturday afternoon in south Georgia.

 Contributed

The Heritage Generals will be heading back to the Class AAAA State Duals for a second consecutive year after going 2-0 at their sectional tournament in Bainbridge on Saturday.

After a seven-hour bus ride to extreme south Georgia, Heritage - the Area 7 runner-up, showed no ill effects from the long trip as they hammered New Hampstead out of Savannah, 62-16, to advance to the final.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In