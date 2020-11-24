Wrestling in a COVID-19 safe environment outside on the turf of Valdosta State University's football stadium, the Heritage Generals took first place in the Bronze Division of the 2020 Grapple on the Gridiron Tournament Tuesday in south Georgia.
Battling in a tough pool against bigger schools such as Lowndes, Valdosta and Union Grove, and with three starters currently in quarantine, the Generals got into the semifinals, where they took down Class AAAAA Veterans, 60-14. Veterans finished third in state last season.
Then in the Bronze Division finals, Heritage squared off with fellow Class AAAA member West Laurens and defeated the Raiders, 51-21. West Laurens was also third in state a year ago.
Tate Thomas (106 pounds) and senior Garrett Pennington (145) both went 4-1 on the day with each collecting two pins.
Braeden Oliver (HWT) was 3-2 with three pins. Cayman Hughey (132) went 3-2 with a pair of pins, and Andrew Moore (113) was 3-2 with one pin.
Going 2-3 on the afternoon was Landon Albright (120, two pins), Evan Wingrove (138, one pin), Micah Ward (170, one pin), senior Jacob Rudder (182, no pins) and Ethan Thurman (220, no pins).
Conner Pennington (126), Mike Stokes (152) and Cooper Ables (160) each went 1-4 with one pin and the Generals were forced to forfeit at 195 in each of their matches.
Austin Palmer (120) and Ricardo Rodriguez (120) both went 2-2 in JV matches, while Dagon Posten (113) went 1-2.
Heritage is scheduled to wrestle at Dade County on Dec. 3 in a tri-match that is also slated to have Ft. Payne, Ala. in attendance.