The LaFayette Ramblers wrestling team celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a tri-match against local rivals Gordon Lee and LFO. LaFayette would come up with the victory over the Warriors, but they were unable to get past the Trojans, who also defeated LFO to sweep the night.
LaFayette 54, LFO 24
The Ramblers got pins from Levi Ledford (138 pounds), Carson Lanier (152) and Karson Ledford (160) in the victory over the Warriors. Jacob Hamilton (113), Matthew Salvador (120), Trevor Mestrez (126), Avery Sullivan (132), Hunter Deal (170) and Caleb Zwiger (182) all earned victories by forfeit.
The lone pin for LFO came from Nick Kapherr (145), while Kendall Chumley (106), Tyler Frady (220) and Taylor Frady (285) all received forfeits.
There was a double forfeit at 195.
Gordon Lee 57, LFO 12
The Trojans rolled to another victory on the strength of pins by Tomy Duke (138), Penn Askew (145), Wyatt McDonald (160) and Montgomery Kephart (170).
Justin Cruse (220) won a hard-fought 3-2 decision, while MaKaden Martin (106), Connor Fine (120), Zane Murdock (132), Nathaniel Hunley (152) and Timy Duke (195) all won by forfeit.
The Warriors got 6-point pins from Chumley (113) and Taylor Frady (285) and there were double forfeits at 126 and 182.
Gordon Lee 51, LaFayette 30
The final match of the night saw the Trojans pick up pinfall victories from Fine (120), Askew (138), Tomy Duke (145) and Hunley (152). Martin (106), Timy Duke (195), Cruse (220) and Gabe Lowe (285) all won by forfeit and Kephart (170) scored a tough 5-2 decision.
The Ramblers' points came on pins from Hamilton (113), Sullivan (132) and Karson Ledford (160) and forfeit victories by Mestrez (126) and Zwiger (182).
LaFayette will head to Berkmar High School on Friday for the Gorilla Warfare Tournament this weekend. Gordon Lee is scheduled to wrestle in a tournament at Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga on Saturday, while LFO will not take the mat again until Jan. 5 when they will host Ringgold and Chattanooga Howard in a tri-match.