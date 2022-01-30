The Gordon Lee Trojans brought 12 wrestlers to the Region 7-A traditional tournament at Trion High School on Saturday and all 12 qualified for next Saturday's state sectionals.
Gordon Lee finished with 135 points, good enough for fourth place in the team standings. Trion easily won the team trophy with 307.5 points, followed by Armuchee (182) and Darlington (140.5). Christian Heritage (35) and North Cobb Christian (33) rounded out the standings.
Three of the Trojans finished runner-up in their weight classes.
Penn Askew was second at 145 pounds. He lost to Gus Hames of Trion in the finals. Timy Duke (182) fell to Trion wrestler Bladyn Bowman in the finals, while Gabe Lowe lost to Trion's Zach Sharp in the finals at 285.
Finishing third for Gordon Lee was Wil Tumblin (120), Avery Bloodworth (152), Dalton Russell (160) and Jonah Davenport (220), while fourth-place finishers for the Trojans included Landon Brown (113), Brock Crutchfield (132), Zane Murdock (138), Michael Branam (170) and Ely Stevens (195).
Next week's state sectionals will be held at Jeff Davis High School in Hazelhurst. The top six finishers in each weight class will advance to the state finals at the Macon Centreplex Feb. 10-12.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.