Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Mat Trojans traveled to Summerville on Tuesday and won both ends of a tri-match, defeating Model (42-41) and host Chattooga (48-30).

Peyton Mullins (106 pounds), Landon Brown (120), Wil Tumblin (126), Penn Askew (145) and Gabe Lowe (285) all went 2-0 for the Trojans on the night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

